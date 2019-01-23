Share:

LAHORE - The third edition of the Global Zalmi cricket league will roll into action from March 21 in Islamabad with 16 teams from different countries taking part in the mega event.

“To bring back international cricket to Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi is playing a monumental role and bringing in Global Zalmi League to the country,” said Zalmi League chairman Javed Afridi on Tuesday. He said the participation of foreign teams will portray soft image of Pakistan and it will be a step forward to supplement the ongoing efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the resumption of international cricket to Pakistan. “The Zalmi Talent Hunt Program will pave way for more cricketers to pave the way to go a global level through this league,” he asserted.

The number one franchise in terms of brand value, Peshawar Zalmi is playing its due role in the overall development of the game and it is holding cricket events of greater importance on regular basis.

Javed said that Peshawar Zalmi is the first entity in Pakistan, which played the main role of paving way for international cricket as the whole squad of Peshawar Zalmi came to Pakistan to play the final in Lahore. “We are still working diligently to promote international cricket in Pakistan. After eight PSL matches being played in Pakistan and also the Global Zalmi League 3rd edition being played in Pakistan, I am hopeful that this will pave way for more opportunities,” he said.

“Peshawar Zalmi is the only PSL franchise which has around 25 Global Clubs in 25 different countries.

They will also have an amazing experience while playing cricket in Pakistan,” the Zalmi league chairman said. The Global Zalmi first edition was played in 2017 and the 2nd edition was played in 2018. After Global League, the Global Zalmi Team will be announced as well which will play various tournaments around the world.