Share:

The government has dropped electricity bombshell on the people amid the reports that NEPRA has approved to scale up power tariff by 57 paisas per unit.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested for enhancing power tariff by paisas 63 per unit for one month. The increase in power tariff was sought under the head of fuel adjustment surcharge in the month of December.

In the application, it was said that the power production cost remained Rs 6.49 per unit in the month of December and the consumers were charged Rs5.86 per unit.

Therefore, NEPRA has accorded approval to enhance power tariff by Paisas 57 per unit.