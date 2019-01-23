Share:

LAHORE - A heavy spell of hailstorm brought the city to a grinding halt late on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently on Wednesday (today).

The wet conditions disturbed routine life by causing inundation on portions of roads, roadsides, power outages and frequent traffic jams in major cities including Lahore.

Overcast conditions, intermittent rains, continuously blowing winds and snowfall over the hills caused decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in weather during the day and at nighttime.

Kalat remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 09 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Bagrote was recorded -06C, Quetta and Gupis -05C, Skardu and Kalam -04C, Murree, Malamjabba and Dalbandin -03C, Zhob, Hunza, Drosh, Rawalakot and Parachinar -02C, Nukkundi, Mirkhani , Astore, Chillas, and Panjgur -01C. In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded 09C.

In Lahore, the rains continued intermittently throughout the day, disturbing routine life by causing inundation on portions of roads, roadsides, frequent traffic jam and tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders. More than one dozen feeders could not be restored until filing of this report late night.

Inundated rainwater on portions, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams on important city roads. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and scattered showers increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature. People preferred to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.

According to the experts, westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to weaken from Wednesday.

More scattered rain is expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad on Wednesday. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Foggy conditions are also expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Rawalpindi received 54mm rain, Islamabad 45mm, Kalam 36mm, Malamjabba 35mm, Murree 30mm, Muzaffarabad 26mm, Balakot and Sialkot 25mm each, Mangla 24mm, Rawalakot 21mm, Kotli 20mm, Chakwal 19mm, Garidupatta 17mm, Pattan 15mm, Dir, Kakul and Gujrat14mm each, Saidu Sharif and Kamra 11mm each, Mandi Bahauddin 10mm, Jhelum, Bunji, Karachi and Sargodha 09mm each, Joharabad, Narowal and Mirkhani 08mm each, Gujranwala 07mm, Chitral 06mm, Rislapur and Drosh 05mm each, Skardu 03mm, Hafizabad, Chhor, Hunza and Bagrote 02mm each, Lahore, Tandojam, Gilgit and Chillas 01mm each. Snowfall (Inch): Kalam 25, Malamjabba 23, Murree 14, Astore 05, Bagrote and Hunza 01.