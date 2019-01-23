Share:

KARACHI - The Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply project, better known as K-IV may cost Rs 70 billion upon its completion against its initial cost of Rs 25.55 billion.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani while furnishing replies during question hour in the provincial assembly. He reminded that initially, the PC-I of the project was approved at cost of Rs 25.551 billion with 50 per cent share of both federal and Sindh governments.

The minister added that later on, the project was awarded to M/s Frontier Works Organization for Rs 28.186 billion and was bifurcated into two packages — Package A and Package B — , adding that the original completion date of both packages were June 2018 and June 2019 respectively; however it suffered delay. “Till date, considerable work was done on Package A whereas Package B is in design stage,” he added.

Justifying the delay in progress, Ghani said that several essential components were missing in the PC-I which was made ahead of the Pakistan Peoples Party tenure, adding that had K-IV carried out as per its original PC-I, it would not cater the need of Karachi. “The provincial government is committed for K-IV as it already spent Rs 19.1 billion on the project. We would complete this project even if the centre does not fulfil its commitment and give its 50 per cent share of funds,” he added.

Answering a question regarding completion of Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan better known as S-III, which had to be completed by June 2018, Ghani said that it would get completion by August 2020. “Competent forum, ECNED has approved the revised PC-I of S-III with a cost of more than Rs 36,117 million with federal share capped to Rs 3,991 million which may increase upon the project process,“ said the minister. He added that first stage of S-III was inaugurated under which 77 MGD sewage is treated before being disposed of into the Sea.