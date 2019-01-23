A session of the Parliamentary Committee to investigate allegations of rigging in General Elections was underway with Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak in
The meeting reviewed the Terms of Reference (ToRs) presented by the Sub-Committee of the probe.
The opposition and the government members of the committee had handed the proposed ToRs to the Sub-Committee separately in November. The opposition proposed its point with regard to ToRs.
The parliamentary committee will scrutinize the ToRs submitted by the two sides and will try to present the joint terms of reference for the parliamentary body.
The committee’s meeting being attended by Syed Khurshid Shah, Ayaz Sadiq, Naveed Qamar, Shirin Mazari, Ameer Haider Hoti, Rana Sanaullah, Azam Swati, Asad Junejo, Rana Tanvir and Senator Hidayatullah.
The National Assembly Secretariat had announced the formation of “Parliamentary Committee on General Elections, 2018,” to
The committee comprises 21 members of the National Assembly and nine members of the Senate.
According to a notification issued by the NA Secretariat, the parliamentary committee will be responsible for
The committee members from treasury benches, included Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Dogar, Khalid Magsi, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Ameen ul Haq and Tariq Cheema.
The PML-N members in the committee were Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi
Senators Azam Khan Swati, Mohammad Ali Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Nauman Wazir, Hidayatullah, Javed Abbasi, Asad Junejo, Usman Kakar, Rehman Malik