A session of the Parliamentary Committee to investigate allegations of rigging in General Elections was underway with Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak in chair .

The meeting reviewed the Terms of Reference (ToRs) presented by the Sub-Committee of the probe.

The opposition and the government members of the committee had handed the proposed ToRs to the Sub-Committee separately in November. The opposition proposed its point with regard to ToRs.

The parliamentary committee will scrutinize the ToRs submitted by the two sides and will try to present the joint terms of reference for the parliamentary body.

The committee’s meeting being attended by Syed Khurshid Shah, Ayaz Sadiq, Naveed Qamar, Shirin Mazari, Ameer Haider Hoti, Rana Sanaullah, Azam Swati, Asad Junejo, Rana Tanvir and Senator Hidayatullah.

The National Assembly Secretariat had announced the formation of “Parliamentary Committee on General Elections, 2018,” to finalise the terms of reference (ToRs) for rigging allegations probe and named 30 parliamentarians as members of the committee.

The committee comprises 21 members of the National Assembly and nine members of the Senate.

According to a notification issued by the NA Secretariat, the parliamentary committee will be responsible for finalising the ToRs for looking into the allegations of rigging.

The committee members from treasury benches, included Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Dogar, Khalid Magsi, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Ameen ul Haq and Tariq Cheema.

The PML-N members in the committee were Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah.

Former leader of opposition Khurshid Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Raja Pervez Ashraf represent the PPP, along with former CM KPK Ameer Haider Khan Hoti from ANP and Abdul Wasay from MMA.