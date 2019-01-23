Share:

DUBAI - Virat Kohli bagged all top three ICC Awards - the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year - for his performances in 2018, it was announced on Tuesday. In addition, the India captain was also named the captain of the ICC Test Team and the ODI Team of 2018.

Kohli became the first player to win all three awards together after accumulating 1322 runs from 13 Tests, 1202 from 14 ODIs and 211 from T20Is. “It feels amazing. It’s a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year. I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing. Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game,” he said.

“To be rewarded in this manner from amongst all of them is obviously a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of cricket up and keep bringing in consistent performances. From that point of view, these awards give you that extra motivation.”

Kohli had won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year last year as well but went on to better his performances. He had also bagged the ODI player of the year award in 2012 and 2017. Kagiso Rabada came close to challenging Kohli’s award for ICC Player of the Year and the Test player of the year while Rashid Khan threatened to take away the ICC ODI player of the year award from the India captain before falling short.

Rishabh Pant was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year while Calum MacLeod won the ICC Associate Player of the Year. Aaron Finch, who smashed 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare in July last year, won the T20I Performance of the Year. Williamson was also awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket award while Kumar Dharmasena was named the Umpire of the Year.

MacLeod’s century against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier and then his 140 in Scotland’s win over England tilted the jury in his favour.

Three India players made it to the ICC Test team of 2018 while four were included in the ODI Team where Kohli and Bumrah made it to both teams. Four England players - Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes - were part of the ODI Team while Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls found spots in the Test team. Pant, who made his debut in England in September last year, was named the ‘keeper in the Test side after ending with 696 runs from nine Tests at an average of 49.71.

Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India) (c), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan).

Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat Kohli (India) (c), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler (England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Banglaadesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India).