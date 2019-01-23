Share:

The recent incident happened in Sahiwal in which parents were killed in front of their children a whole family was ruined, the tragedy and trauma happened to those children cannot be imagined, the trauma they are facing can never be explained in words, as such wounds never heal. Viewing parent’s death in front of their children is highly condemned, because in their last moments their last writhing in front of their kids, they won’t be able to remove the incident from their sparkling eyes.

It’s not a legitimate way to kill people on the spot in the name of terrorism, they should first do proper investigation on each and every sphere and then take actions, it’s not the way to take lives of innocent people, if police officers have all their rights and why not a common citizen, why they don’t have freedom to live? Just one act devastated many lives. How just one act creates destruction among many people and lives.

If they are to be given all the love of this this world still it won’t compensate their parents loss because they can never come back, the love, affection and admiration they got from them, the time they spent with their parents they won’t ever forget that.

Those people who killed don’t have hearts? Don’t they have feelings? Where has the humanity gone? Why do people become homicide? That’s not the way of bringing justice, how can one brutally someone in front of their children? What would those little kids carry in their hearts for the rest of their lives? Hate or would that be revenge? Who is going to be responsible of their mental health?

We don’t value people, we forget about the significance of others till they are gone. God has created every human unique and human beings are the best creature of all creations we have given intelligence to use not to just cogitate about the materialistic things and momentarily world, what will we show when we will be asked on the day of resurrection that where and how did you spend your whole life?

Lives are becoming so despicable, where has the humanity gone? Have we lost it while struggling for a better life here? Why don’t we consider any human as a precious gem why we don’t value them? Every human in this world is valuable.

What was the transgression of those innocent people who got killed, the innocent children their sparkling eyes are now depicting the helplessness, their wounds cannot be healed if everyone of us try to assist them but that would not be enough because any assistance is very trivial for them, their world vanished in front of them, they won’t be able to forget those moments in their life. No one of us can feel their suffering because none can replace the existence of a parents.

The sorrow, the psychological and emotional suffering cannot be felt by any of us. These innocent people have a lot of questions in their minds, this incident develops fear and anxiety not only among the children who suffered but also among the rest of us, because parents are a great assets of our lives and a great blessing of God for losing them means losing your own self.

Every person has a right to live, they have freedom, even for criminals there is a proper way to first arrest them investigate them and then punish them, but that brutality of killing people with bullets in front of their kids is heart breaking, there is no fault of them that they lost their parents.

These innocent kids melted the hearts of the nation, every wound may get healed but the loss of parents won’t be compensated over life.

We should give respect to every human, every life means the world to someone, because what we have today may not be with us in the other second, try to spread humanity because that will serve our selves in this world and after death. If we just only realize that we are a traveler in this momentary world we can become a wiser and a humanitarian person, because we are not born to enjoy to luxuries we are here to serve people and to help them.

We should love people not to snatch their lives. Reprehends should be arrested first and they should be given an exemplarily punishment so that no one in the future would be able to commit any act of this sort. Every life is important for it is so precious that we won’t get a second chance, value your life and others.