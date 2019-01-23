Share:

LAHORE - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail has said that scheme of studies of matric and intermediate examinations has not been changed and a news item published by a section of the press is baseless, beyond facts and concocted.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that amendments to the scheme of studies is beyond the purview of the Lahore Board and matric and intermediate examinations are being held according to the schedule and established procedure.