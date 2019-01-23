Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday unanimously elected Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari as its chairperson.

The Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the members and briefed them about the procedure for election of the chairperson.

Muhammad Mian Soomro, MNA, proposed the name of Dr. Shireen Mazari as chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee while Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah seconded her candidature.

Accordingly, Dr. Mazari was unanimously elected as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected chairperson on behalf of the Speaker and assured her full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the committee.

After being elected, Dr. Mazari hoped that worthy members will be appointed in ECP. She asserted that the members will be selected without giving preference to any party.

“I hope that our decision will be unanimous so that no electoral process is questioned in future,” she added.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Mian Soomro, Omer Ayub Khan, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Syed Fakhar Imam, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro besides the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention here that two of the four members of Election Commission of Pakistan representing all the four provinces will be retiring on January 26 and the committee is required to appoint them in a due course.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir had reconstituted the 12-member Parliamentary Committee a week back to deal with the matter.

Following the changes in eligibility and appointment procedure for CEC and 4 members of the EC through 22nd Constitutional Amendment, instead of simultaneous retirement of all 4 members on completion of 5-year term, two of them have to leave the office after midway for once so that there will be no break in the Election Commission and after every half term, two of the four members would retire.

It is the first time that two of the four members are to leave the office on completion of half term through ballot which was held in the second week of December.

Member of the commission from Sindh Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and member from Balochistan Justice (R) Shakeel Baloch were picked through ballot and they would be retiring on 26th.