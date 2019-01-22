Share:

KASUR-Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (r) Sardar Hashim Dogar said that the media of Pakistan had proved it to be the first pillar of the state by positively highlighting social and economic problems of the country.

He stated these remarks during an address to the oath-taking ceremony of the new office-bearers of Kasur Press Club (KPC) and other media organisations here the other day.

He said that the national electronic and print media made such topics of its discussion i.e. administrative reforms, role of national institutions, etc. which helped maintain a balance between the institutions.

On the occasion, senior anchor person Sohail Warraich, Editor The Nation Salim Bokhari, Rana Azeem of Punjab Union of Journalists, Lahore Press Club General Secretary Zaid Abid, Dunya TV Lahore Bureau Chief Arsalan Bhatti, MNA Mian Saad Waseem Sheikh, former MNA Mian Waseem Akhtar Sheikh, PTI leader Dr Azimuddin Lakhvi, and others attended the ceremony.

The new KPC office-bearers who were administered oath included: president Haji Sharif Mehr, senior vice president Imran Faizi, vice president Zakir Hussain Khan, second vice president Tauseef Ahmed Shad, general secretary Aslam Khan Mayo, joint secretary Mehr Abdul Ghaffar, finance secretary Hafiz Abdul Waris, information secretary Mian Imran Shehzad Ansari, secretary ceremonies Shehzad Kamboh, office secretary Zulfiqar Ashraf Wahla, and KPC chairman Ajmal Shad.

The new office-bearers of Electronics Media Association who were administered oath included: president Nawaz Karimi, senior vice president Shafiq Salik, vice president Waseem Akram Bhatti, general secretary Umair Ali Ansari, joint secretary Shehroz Zaib, finance secretary Ghulam Murtaza Mughal, information secretary Mehr Ashraf, office secretary Qaisar Sonu, secretary ceremonies Mehr Ghulam Saeed, and chairman Malik Arif Ali.

The new office-bearers of Union of Journalists who were administered oath included: president Muhammad Shafiq, senior vice president Mehr Ashfaq, vice president Nur Ahmed Khan, vice president Mehr Rizwan, general secretary Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, joint secretary Mehr Bilalul Hassan, finance secretary Ch Zeeshan Ashraf, information secretary Mehr Shan Elahi, secretary ceremonies Abdul Hafeez Khokhar, office secretary Farooq Ahmed Khan Mayo, and chairman Muhammad Ahmed.

On the occasion, the participants felicitated the new-office bearers of the KPC and other media organisations.

The Nation Editor Salim Bukhari and senior anchorperson Sohail Warraich adminster oath to newly-elected office-bearers of Press Club.–Staff photo