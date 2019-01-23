Share:

FAISALABAD: The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of melon with the advent of February to get bumper yield. A spokesman of Agriculture department told APP here Tuesday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of melon for getting maximum production. Meanwhile, agriculture experts advised the growers of irrigated zones to complete cultivation of potato Rabi crops by January 31 to get bumper yield. Spokesman of the agriculture extension department told APP here that as potato is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc so farmers should cultivate approved varieties of potato over maximum space.–APP

Among the approved varieties of potato include C-919, C-922, C-707, C-2115, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, he added.