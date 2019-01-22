Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The construction work of world-class new campus of state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) is in rapid progress as 60 percent of the construction work has completed so far, the varsity sources said.

The fast-paced progress in academia, research and infrastructure in the only international-fame varsity of science and technology in the AJK is the result of the high visionary approach and vivacious leadership of the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) who has always been keen and focused to deliver the quality education to the students, harmonious to the need of the modern age. It may be added that during his last term in office, the HEC-ranking of the university was improved remarkably.

The phased gigantic project titled “Up-gradation of UCET into MUST, Mirpur AJK”, located at Khaliqabad, in outskirt of New Mirpur City, involves the construction of infrastructure facilities, human resources development and purchase of latest laboratory equipment.

The infrastructural development includes construction of administration, academic, recreational and residential blocks, library, first aid centre, road network and 11kv transmission line, the sources told this correspondent here Tuesday.

“The total covered area of buildings comprises 3,30,000 square feet, coupled with 5.35km long internal road network besides 4.75km long 11kv transmission line in the state of the art campus”, the sources said. The artistic landscaping of the project also contains the construction of 60 feet wide Main Gate and 26,800 feet long boundary wall.

Highlighting other salient features of the mega project, the sources revealed that under Human Resources Development Component 50 scholars have been sent abroad for higher studies to enhance their professional skills to serve the nation and the country after securing higher education in various disciplines of science and technology in particular.

“At present, 13 scholars are serving the university on their return after completing their higher studies in various world-class varsities abroad”, the sources underlined.

The sources further said that the university has purchased latest laboratory equipment worth Rs173.5 million to facilitate the students as well as the researches for enhancing their professional capacities and skills.

“Recently, the university has secured Rs100 million from Higher Education of Pakistan to develop “Advance Geotechnical Engineering Laboratory” in its new campus”, they added.

The MUST has also planned to conduct the research work over land sliding, earthquakes and floods, t he three major impending catastrophes in the mountainous region, through a recently-established grand latest laboratory.

“This laboratory will not only improve the knowledge and of the students but also help the community and the government to economise and modernise the infrastructure design”, said the sources.

OFFICIALS TAKEN BY SURPRISE

Assistant Commissioner Sardar Rana Jamil paid a surprised visit to Land Record Centre and Tehsil office here on Tuesday. During the visit, various officers and staff members were found absent from their duties; and all the absent officials were served show cause notices.

AC Rana Jamil warned the officers and staff of Revenue Department to be punctual; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.