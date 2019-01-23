A plane carrying Argentinian-born top footballer Emiliano Sala, heading to Wales for his Premier League debut from France, disappeared near the Channel Islands on Monday night. The search for the plane, its star passenger, and the pilot
"I'm on a plane that looks like it's going to fall apart, and I'm leaving for Cardiff”, he is heard saying. He also warned his loved ones: “If in an hour and a half you have no news from me, I don't know if they will send people to look for me, because they will not find me, you know… I'm so scared”.
The plane carrying Sala, who was signed on Saturday by the Premier League club for a reported record salary of $19.3 million, went off radar around 20
A 15-hour search on 22 January covered 3,000 sq. km and spotted "a number of floating objects in the water". The search operation resumed today, as planes and a helicopter are scouring the area near the alleged crash site. The police are also reviewing satellite imagery and mobile phone data to see if they can be of any assistance.
The search area is
However, rescuers have deemed the chances of finding the footballer or the pilot to be “slim”, with the water temperature barely reaching 10 degrees.
"We're up there looking for stuff that we don't expect to find… There's no chance. You'd have to be really, really fit to survive even four or five hours in the water", chief officer of the Channel Islands Air Search John Fitzgerald stated.