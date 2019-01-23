Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has warned that PTI should refrain from calls for hanging and arresting political people as it would cost PTI its premiership and federal government.

“Our leaders are hanged and we are not afraid of it,” said an angry chief minister during the Sindh Assembly session on Tuesday. He said that he foresees downfall of the country in the incumbent government tenure. Giving the provincial government policy statement over delay in KCR project, the chief minister said that his name was placed in the ECL in order to refrain from visiting China and negotiating KCR project.

He said that he had written letters for progress in KCR project to the incumbent and previous prime ministers. “Nawaz Sharif at least responded to some of my queries, however, none of the federal governments had made progress over sovereign guarantee for the project,” said the top provincial chief executive.

He said that the circular railway project could not be completed without support of federal government. “We do not have money but could borrow loans for the project,” said Shah, who added that he had written to PM Imran Khan on KCR a week ago in a bid that his efforts would not go in vain.

He said that the Sindh government was ready to pay 15 percent for the project. “Railways department is however no cooperating with us,” he claimed.

He expressed his optimism for completion of the project and said that the Chinese government is serious in completion of the project. He said no one could make them accountable as they are accountable only before the people of the province, who had always reposed their trust on PPPP.

Responding to Murad Ali Shah’s remarks over hanging of political leaders, the opposition leader and PTI lawmaker Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that they only called for hanging corrupt people of the country.

The house also took up a resolution from MQM-P lawmaker Khwaja Izharul Hassan that called for payment of dues to the retired Pakistan Steel Mills employees who were unpaid since 2013 to date.

Another resolution from PTI MPA Sidra Imran over non-provision of health and medical services in Civil Hospital Tando Allah Yar was rejected with a majority vote from treasury benches despite entire opposition support.

She said that the hospital lacks medical facilities and does not even have a dispensary and ECG facility.

“The ministers are however telling lies in the house consistently,” she blamed and added that hospital does not have an X-Ray facility and has a locked operation theatre.

Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh opposed the resolution and said that the provincial government was improving health facilities in the province.

Another lawmaker Imdad Pitafi said that those who are visiting Tando Allah Yar with cameras should have also visited Sahiwal to witness the suffering of relatives of family killed in CTD shootout.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties PTI and GDA blamed the speaker for running house affairs in a biased manner and bulldozing the opposition agenda in presser after the assembly proceedings that were adjourned by speaker Agha Siraj Durrani for Wednesday morning.