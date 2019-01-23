Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs5 lakh fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas his 3 accomplices were released giving them benefit of doubt.

According to details, Ramna Police had registered a case against Nazar and 3 others who allegedly shot dead Tasneem Ahmed over a domestic dispute while he was busy in routine work at his residence. The police arrested the accused and his 3 accomplices and presented the challan before the court.

The court after hearing the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Nazar as well as imposed a fine of Rs5 lakh on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.