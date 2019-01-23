Share:

KARACHI - Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen Tuesday announced supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate in PS-94 by-election going to be held on January 27.

Addressing a joint press conference along with PTI leadership here at Wahdat House, the MWM leader Ali Hussain Naqvi said that the manifestos of both parties are same as both ‘wanted’ to Pakistan a state as per the vision of Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He said that the MWM believe in constructive politics, adding that the country’s development is their priority.

He added that just like the MWM, the PTI also wants corruption-free Pakistan, saying the decision of supporting the PTI was made the MWM Karachi division with consensus. “The PTI’s support is announcement of our struggle against corruption and terrorism,” Naqvi added.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman thanked the MWM leadership for their support, saying that the later always step up on every national issue. He was of the view that the PTI wanted to resolve Karachi issues, adding that PS-94 is the hub of problems. He vowed that his party would raise the constituency’s issues in Sindh Assembly.

The PS-94 got vacant after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Muhammad Wajahat.