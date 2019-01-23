Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau constituted a combined investigation team comprising 40 senior and junior officers headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi for investigating alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting at NAB Headquarters on Tuesday and reviewed the judgment of Supreme Court in detail pertaining to the fake accounts case. The meeting decided to constitute a CIT, which has formally started workings. The Chairman NAB would directly supervise the official proceedings of the CIT.

Sources in the NAB told The Nation that a total 40 officials including investigation officers, case officers, directors, legal experts, banking expert, financial and revenue experts are part of the CIT. They said that Chairman NAB has given task to Irfan Mangi to investigate all cases on merit and file references as par law within two months. They said that DG NAB Irfan Mangi has also cancelled the holidays of all officers.

In a statement, NAB said that the Bureau had once again assured that its investigations would be taken to logical conclusion in the light of judgment of the Supreme Court in accordance with law on the basis of solid evidence, transparently and merit. NAB asked media to avoid speculations regarding the case.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General NAB, Director General Operations, Director General NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers of the accountability watchdog.

On Wednesday last, the Supreme Court had sent the money laundering cases to NAB. The apex court had ordered the government to remove names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Supreme Court had also directed the JIT, which probed the alleged money laundering network, to provide its complete report to NAB.