Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Bin Ragad Al-Rowaily in a special Investiture ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and other senior officers were also present during the ceremony.

Chief of the General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces also called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan attached great importance to its unique and brotherly relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which are based on mutual trust and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields.

He expressed satisfaction at close defence cooperation between the two countries which has further scope for growth particularly in field of defence production. He also highlighted the ever-accelerating trade and investment relations between the both countries.

President Arif Alvi underlined that Pakistani expatriates are making tremendous contribution to progress and development of Saudi Arabia and they can play an important role in implementation of Vision 2030 projects.

Chief of the General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Bin Ragad Al-Rowaily thanked the President and the government of Pakistan for this honour and hoped that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would further grow in future.

Separately, President Dr Arif Alvi directed the National Archives to complete digitalisation of its data and connect with it universities, research institutions and government departments to benefit students and researchers.

He said this during his visit to National Archives in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President said that National Archives was custodian of historical assets and student researchers and people should be given easy access to the department.

On this occasion, the President was given a detailed briefing about National Archives and its working. He assured to resolve all the issues being faced by the department.