FAISALABAD-Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that the role of National Textile University (NTU) with regard to research and development was very important for the uplift of textile industry as per the modern requirements.

He stated this while inspecting different sections during a visit to the NTU here on Tuesday.

NTU Rector Dr Tanvir Hussain briefed the deputy commissioner about the available education and research facilities of textile technology in the university. Registrar Salman Saif, AC Shumaila Manzoor and others were also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that Faisalabad was the hub of textile industries and linkage between the university and textile industry should be made more strengthened for introducing innovations in textile production. He said that the export of textile products could be increased manifold by utilising the benefits of research and development of the university.

The deputy commissioner stressed upon devising business models for making the textile products of Pakistan popular at world level for earning maximum foreign exchange. He said that there was vast potential of development in textile industry which should be explored for generating the business activities and creating the employment opportunity.

The deputy commissioner took a round of weaving, spinning, processing, computer textile designing, fibre technology, textile laboratory and other sections of the university and said that the input of university management would be welcomed for the finalization of master plan of Faisalabad city. He assured all out support of district administration for the extension of the university campus, educational and research facilities.

NTU Rector Dr Tanvir Hussain informed during his briefing that this institution had achieved the status of the university from Textile Institute which was established in 1959. He said that more than 3,000 students were studying in different textile departments of the university, and it offered its services in research and other fields of development.

He believed that the textile export could be increased by producing value added textile products for which policy framework and setting the priorities were very much needed. Later, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar also planted a sapling in the lawn of National Textile University and urged upon maximum tree plantation at available places.