GUJRANWALA-Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Sheikh Farid has directed all the field officers to take solid steps to retrieve state land from illegal occupants throughout the region.

In a written letter to the subordinate offices, he stressed upon the need to collect complete information regarding occupied state land, seeking the coordination of their respective deputy commissioner offices. Sheikh Farid told the media that the ACE has so far recovered over Rs2 billion from the owners of illegal commercial buildings during the current month and deposited the same into government treasury.

While giving details, he said that Rs1.30 billion dues have been recovered from Sialkot district, Rs800 million from Gujrat district, Rs100 million from Mandi Bahauddin district, Rs15 million from Gujranwala district, Rs10.2 million from Narowal district and Rs3 million from Hafizabad district. He further told that anti corruption department has retrieved hundreds of kanal of state land from the illegal occupants.

ILLEGAL REFILLING STATIONS SEALED

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Hussain Bhatti visited various parts of the city and sealed three mini petrol pumps and dozens of gas refilling stations on Monday.

During checking, owners of the said mini petrol pumps and illegal refilling stations remained fail to show NOC from the competent authorities.

Assistant commissioner city Tariq Hussain warned the owners of illegal refilling shops and mini petrol pumps to obtain NOCs from the competent authorities otherwise strict action would be taken against them.