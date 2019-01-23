Share:

Opposition parties on Wednesday decided to strongly oppose and protest against the government’s mini-budget which will be presented before the National Assembly today.

A meeting of leaders of opposition parties was held in the chambers of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Taveer, Rana Sanaullah attended the meeting. Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Awami National Party’s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti were also in attendance.

According to sources, the attendees unanimously agreed to strongly oppose the mini-budget and protest against it in the National Assembly. We do not accept the government’s cruel imposition of taxes, the attendees were quoted as saying.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar told the attendees that in the first mini-budget, the government imposed taxes worth Rs70 billion and are "now going to impose taxes of a further Rs170 billion."