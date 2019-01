Share:

Flight Lieutenant Tahir embraced martyrdom as a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed in Khad Koocha area of Mastung on Wednesday.

According to the PAF statement, the F-7 PG aircraft was on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mastung. "The pilot of the aircraft embraced martyrdom in this tragic accident," the statement read.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, the PAF spokesperson added.