Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Wednesday announced that Pakistan has doubled the quantum of wheat from 40,000 metric ton to 80,000 metric ton being maintained as its share for this regional food bank.

Speaking at the 10th SAARC Food Bank Board Meeting here in Islamabad today, he said that SAARC countries are tied in several commonalities of culture, food and environment.

The minister urged upon the need to address the regional level challenges like climate change and also shifting of focus on enhancing the intra-regional supply of food products.

He also recommended that SAARC countries should initiate joint efforts to end hunger, poverty and malnutrition in the region.