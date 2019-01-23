Share:

Lahore - A meeting of the Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board was held under the chairmanship of VC Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhter Tuesday that approved 34 PhD synopses, eight evaluation reports, two panels of examiners and a extension case.

Also, PU Centre for Clinical Psychology conducted a workshop on “Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis: Theoretical Underpinnings and Advanced Data Analysis”. CCP Director Dr Saima Dawood thanked resource person Dr Saima Ehsan, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Foundation University, Islamabad for conducting an insightful workshop on introduction of IPA research.

The theoretical background and underpinnings of the IPA were elucidated clearly by the resource person.

The MS, MS-SLP and PhD students participated in the workshop enthusiastically and acknowledged that it will help enhance their understanding about IPA.