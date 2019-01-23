Karolina Pliskova has pulled off the comeback of a lifetime on Wednesday, surviving four match-points against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to claim a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory and secure her place in the Australian Open semi-finals.
While the Czech world number seven got off to a flying start and won the first set, Williams began to find her groove in the second and broke Pliskova's serve twice in the third.
"I was pushing her. I was more aggressive... but suddenly I lost momentum and I was not playing the same game which was working," Pliskova said after the match.
"I stopped a little bit.
"I didn't have many chances in the third set, I was a bit mentally down."
With the score at 5-1 in the final set and with Pliskova staring down the barrel at 4 match-points, it appeared almost certain Williams would advance in the tournament.
"Suddenly I got a chance too. That's how it is in tennis. You need luck sometimes because this is I think not happening often, maybe once in
"I went for it. I just said, maybe this match is over, but let's just try to win this game."
"I was with the wind, which kind of helped me
The famous victory now means 26-year-old will take on young Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka for a place in the final of the Australian Open.