Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a special session of the federal cabinet today to approve the mini-budget and export promotion package.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Asad Umar will brief the cabinet members on the mini-budget and export promotion package.

After the cabinet meeting, the prime minister has also summoned a parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The mini budget and export promotion package will be presented before the National Assembly after the meetings.

The government was set to present the mini-budget on January 21, however, it was delayed till today as PM Imran was on a two-day tour to Qatar.

"The mini-budget we will take measures to lower consumption and increase investment,” Umar had added. “The Finance Bill will highlight benefits of investment and ease of doing business.”