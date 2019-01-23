Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the National Assembly budget session today (Wednesday).

Finance Minister Asad Umar will present a mini-budget in the National Assembly today.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Tuesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab chief minister are annoyed over the Sahiwal incident.

Giving reference of the Model Town carnage and killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Haq said PTI government is striving to bring real change in the country to protect the people of Pakistan. “Our struggle is for changing the current system not fighting against anyone,” he maintained.

The PM’s special assistant said the matter is not complicated which requires 20 to 25 days to complete the probe, “It is crystal clear who opened fire on the family are the culprits.”

Terming the Sahiwal incident a challenge for the PTI government, Naeemul Haq said justice will be dispensed in the light of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) findings, culprits will be awarded an exemplary punishment, he vowed.

He said the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was handed over to Shehbaz Sharif by keeping national unity in the view.