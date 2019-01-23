Share:

JAKARTA:- A shallow undersea earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude struck off East Nusa Tenggara province of central Indonesia on Tuesday, but there was no tsunami alert issued, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency said. The tremor was the main shock of a series of quakes that hit the region on Tuesday. A 6.2-magnitude quake and two 5.2-magnitude ones that happened earlier in the day were determined to be foreshocks, official in charge of the agency Priyo Budi told Xinhua by phone. The main shock jolted at 12:10 p.m.– Xinhua

Jakarta time (0510 GMT) with epicenter at 120 km southwest Sumba Barat district of the province and with a depth of 10 km under the sea bed, Budi said.