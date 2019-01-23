Share:

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi appreciated the efforts of President & CEO PIA, Marshal Arshad Malik and his team of PIA officials for revival of PIA.

The President of Pakistan in a telephonic call to PIA senior management on Wednesday morning at the airline's Head Office lauded the performance of PIA and expressed his satisfaction on the leadership of Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

While addressing on live call to the senior officials of the airline he especially, congratulated PIA team for launch of new routes. He praised abolishing the VIP culture by PIA and insisted upon not to provide any VIP protocol even to him or his staff. He also appreciated other initiatives being taken for the betterment of the airline.

He said that the present government will provide full support for the revival of the National Flag Carrier. Air Marshal Arshad Malik and PIA senior officials thanked the President of Pakistan for the government's support and encouragement and for showing full confidence in the present management.