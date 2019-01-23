President of Pakistan,
The President of Pakistan in a telephonic call to PIA senior management on Wednesday morning at the airline's Head Office lauded the performance of PIA and expressed his satisfaction on the leadership of Air Marshal Arshad Malik.
He said that the present government will provide full support for the revival of the National Flag Carrier. Air Marshal Arshad Malik and PIA senior officials thanked the President of Pakistan for the government's support and encouragement and for showing full confidence in the present management.