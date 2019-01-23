Share:

KARACHI:- Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that Mohammad Hafeez is starting to establish himself as a finisher in limited overs cricket. “Hafeez is emerging as a finisher in the middle order for Pakistan in the limited overs. He has become a very effective player since shifting from the opening slot to the middle order,” Ramiz said. “It seems that he is now free to play his shots, hitting sixes against spinners, taking on the fast bowlers, hitting runs, and is able to read the situation pretty well as well. “Hafeez, alongside Shoaib Malik, is turning out to be a useful player in the middle order.