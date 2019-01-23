Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday laid the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment Bill), 2019 or mini-budget before the National Assembly (NA).
Speaking in the NA, Umar said that it was not a budget, but a package for economic reforms. “The government wants a resolution to economic woes of the country”, he said, adding that the government didn’t want next governments to complain about previous government’s (economic) wrongdoings.
The ‘economic reforms package’ envisages measures to boost
The government has proposed
The finance minister said that in 6 months, agricultural loans will see an increase of 22
He said that the government wanted to tax filing and therefore, it was going to abolish the withholding tax for filers on banking transactions. Announcing the removal of
The finance minister also informed that the government was bringing
No tax on investment in renewable energy projects: The minister said that the government was fully focused on bringing investment in the special economic zone. “We are abolishing all taxes including sales taxes on
Taxes on
Umar said that although he did not believe the stock market to be the sole indicator of country’s economic progress, he was happy that the government’s initiatives had helped the stock market go up by 3000 points in last three weeks.
Previous government left the country in deficit: Umar said that the parliament and the constitution had a
As the finance minister started his speech, members of the opposition started sloganeering against the government. Responding to opposition’s noise, Umar said he wished the opposition would have called out when the former finance minister Ishaq Dar would read out ‘a pack of lies’ in name of finance bill.
He said that the gas sector was never in deficit, however, due to PML-N government’s policies, it was now in the deficit of Rs. 150bn. He further said that the previous government had left the country in the deficit of somewhere between Rs. 2500bn to Rs. 3000bn.
“The exports were left at the lowest level; the economy cannot be put back on the track until settling the budget-deficit”, he said Commenting on the savings in the country, Umar said the PML-N left the savings at record lowest level of 10.4 in the country. “Foreign investment cannot be attracted until savings of the country are uplifted”, he said.