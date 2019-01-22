Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Dacoits shot at and critically injured a rickshaw when he did not stop here in Gojra in wee hours of Tuesday. According to police, dacoits intercepted Faryad, resident of Chak 288/JB on a link road of the village but he attempted to flee upon which the culprits opened indiscriminate fire on him.

As a result he got seriously injured. He was shifted to Gojra THQ Hospital from where doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, A 30-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding car in Nawan Lahore area. Police said that deceased Zahid Raza of Chak 342 JB Ludhar was on the way on Jhang-Faisalabad Road on a bike when a car coming from Jhang hit the bike. As a result he sustained wounds.

He was rushed to Nawan Lahore rural health centre where he succumbed to his injuries. The unidentified car-rider fled the scene after the accident.