LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sent Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri and four others to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

They were sent on judicial remand in a case pertaining nationwide protests and hate speech against the state institutions following a Supreme Court verdict under which blasphemy accused Aasia Bibi had been acquitted.

Earlier, the ATC had remanded them in police custody for 20 days. Strict security arrangements were made in and outside the court while a heavy contingent of security personnel was deployed to deal with any unavoidable situation. A large number of TLP activists and supporters gathered outside the court. Rizvi, Qadri, Allama Aijaz Ashrafi and Illama Farooqul Hassan have been accused of delivering hate speeches against the state institutions and fuelling countrywide protests. The TLP leaders have also been charged with inciting people to damage public and private property during the protests.

On October 30, 2018, the protests erupted against the acquittal of blasphemy accused Aasia Masih on the call of the TLP across the country. The protesters resorted to arson and vandalism in many parts of the country and damaged private and public property in various incidents.

On November 2, 2018, the TLP called off its protest sit-ins after reaching an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments however the agreements were not honoured by the government.

A day after the agreement, the government launched a crackdown on the protesters and also booked the top TLP leaders.

The law enforcers had rounded up approximately 1,800 individuals after the agreement. The Ministry of Interior had said that the arrests had been made under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).