Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar Tuesday said that SBP is planning to build sports facilities in such tehsils where sports facilities have not yet been provided.

He said this while addressing a high-profile meeting of Divisional and District Sports Officers here at National Hockey Stadium. The meeting was convened to discuss the sports development schemes, SBP’s 7-game U-16 Coaching Camp and future sports events in the province. All the DSOs gave detailed briefing about the ongoing sports development schemes and existing sports facilities in their respective divisions.

Addressing the meeting, Nadeem asked the DSOs to identify 3 to 6 acres land closer to city in all such tehsils where Sports Board Punjab or Punjab Sports Department doesn’t have any land. “In this regard, a letter from Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob has been written to the concerned Deputy Commissioners to find the required land.”

He said: “The SBP will construct sports playfields in various tehsils of the province and these sports facilities will include playground with boundary wall, basketball court, badminton court, squash court, pavilion and jogging track etc.” Nadeem expressed his satisfaction over the completion of SBP’s 7-Game U-16 coaching and training camp. “SBP’s 7-Game U-16 Coaching and Training Camp is a future building activity and the Punjab province will gain dozens of talented young players after this coaching campaign,” he said. DG Sports Punjab directed all the coaches to prepare performance evaluation reports of all athletes so that the names of talented players can be recommended to different sports associations and federations.

He asked all the DSOs to make arrangements for next phase of SBP’s 7-Game U-16 Coaching and Training Camp scheduled to start in April this year. “The closing ceremonies of three camps – athletics (Lahore), hockey (Gojra) and volleyball (Sialkot) will be held on January 25. Sports Board Punjab will conduct three more such U-16 coaching camps during remaining part of the year,” he added.