Share:

HAFIZABAD-Hafizabad and suburban areas received intermittent rain during the past 72 hours as a result of which all the streets and thoroughfares became muddy and open drains overflowed and sewerage system choked in most of the localities causing a lot of hardship and inconvenience to the citizens.

Due to choking of sewerage system and over flowing of open drains, sewage gushed into the houses in most of the localities, which exposed the efficiency of the civic authorities and administration.

The local citizens have called upon the authorities to take pity on them and ensure smooth functioning of sewerage system to relieve the citizens from inconvenience and mental agony.