Share:

LAHORE - Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday filed in the Lahore High Court a bail petition taking plea of his deteriorating health on the basis of a medical report.

The PML-N leader filed the bail petition through his counsels Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez.

“Since I am under treatment for my health condition is not good, therefore the court should release me on bail,” he pleaded in the petition.

Citing the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as parties, Shehbaz said the NAB had made the case against him on political grounds and in violation of the law.

The petition said, “The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) made a case contrary to the law and arrested me. The case was made on political basis,” stated the petition.”

It adds, “Whatever I did was in accordance with law and Constitution. Not even an inch of official land was given to anyone and LHC should accept my bail plea .”

On October 5, 2018, the accountability watchdog had arrested Shehbaz under corruption charges in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scandal.

Shehbaz, along with his son Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, is also facing inquiries with regard to Ramzan Sugar Mills and the assets beyond means cases.