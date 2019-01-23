Share:

KARACHI - Unknown gunmen shot dead a Shia leader in an incident of target killing here in the remits of Ferozabad police station on Tuesday.

Police said that the Muhammad Ali Shah, 41, on his way to somewhere in car when gunmen ridding on a motorbike targeted him near Noorani Kabab. Gunmen managed to flee while victim rushed to the Jinnah postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said that Shah used to work in Karachi Development Authority and also associated with Shia Ulema Council and Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen. Different Shia organisation condemned the target killing incident and demanded authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the killing of Muhammad Ali Shah.

It’s worth mentioning here that the intermittent incidents of sectarian killing continue in the city and it was forth major sectarian attack in the current month. On January 3rd, gunmen shot dead a Shia activist Fida Hussain in Zaman Town, Korangi while on January 9th, an activist of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat namely Umar shot dead by unknown assailants in Korangi while two ASWJ workers were wounded in an armed attack in Sohrab Goth locality on Sunday.

BODY FOUND

Police found a gunny bag shot dead body of a man from the remits of Korangi Industrial area. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy and later shifted to the morgue for identification. Police said that the assailants kept the victim into custody and subjected to torture before shot him to death while throwing his shot dead body at an abandon place.

Meanwhile, Police investigators claim to have made headway into the investigations of the targeted killing of a policeman who was shot dead in Soldier Bazaar area on Monday.

A 22-year-old constable Ehtasham Irfan was on his way to work at the Mazar-e-Quaid traffic kiosk when a helmeted man fired on him on Nishtar Road. The injured policeman was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Though a motive behind an incident is yet to be ascertained, the police investigators have obtained a ballistics cross matching report of the two spent bullet shells of the 30-bore pistol found on the crime scene.

“The same weapon used in the killing of a cop had earlier been used on a robbing bid in Korangi area, last year,” pointed out forensic report. The same weapon had been used in a robbery case on July 7, 2018 in Korangi area when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire during robbing bid at a hardware shop in Korangi No. 1.5, injuring three people including two brothers.

Soldier Bazaar SHO Abdullah Bhutto confirmed the forensic report and said that the police investigators are also looking for the Korangi robbery case that would help the investigators in probing the cop’s targeted killing.

The police, however, have registered an FIR No. 32/19 under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of state against unidentified assailants.