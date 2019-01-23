Yao Jing has said that his country appreciates the role that Pakistan played in restoring the normalcy in war-ridden Afghanistan.
The envoy was addressing a seminar at the University of Peshawar’s Area Study Centre. He asserted “China was always of the view to have peace and stability in Afghanistan.”
Nevertheless, owing to security concerns, China has not been able to operate much in Afghanistan, he elucidated. Yao acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan to attain a negotiated end to the
The ambassador also discussed the progress
Yao lamented, “Unfortunately Western media has been transmitting propaganda against CPEC and terming it as a model to control Pakistan,” however, China’s foreign policy did not include any such plans, he held.
Few days earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also stressed upon the need for early completion of CPEC projects and directed the Board of Investment’s chairman to present a comprehensive plan for swift development of special economic zones (SEZs) in the country.