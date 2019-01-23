Share:

Yao Jing has said that his country appreciates the role that Pakistan played in restoring the normalcy in war-ridden Afghanistan.

The envoy was addressing a seminar at the University of Peshawar’s Area Study Centre. He asserted “China was always of the view to have peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Nevertheless, owing to security concerns, China has not been able to operate much in Afghanistan, he elucidated. Yao acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan to attain a negotiated end to the decades-long Afghan conflict. He further emphasized that Beijing will “support any initiative for and all stakeholders in the Afghan peace process”.

The ambassador also discussed the progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with students of the seminar. “22 projects are currently underway in Pakistan as part of the mega project,” he told.

Yao lamented, “Unfortunately Western media has been transmitting propaganda against CPEC and terming it as a model to control Pakistan,” however, China’s foreign policy did not include any such plans, he held.

Few days earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also stressed upon the need for early completion of CPEC projects and directed the Board of Investment’s chairman to present a comprehensive plan for swift development of special economic zones (SEZs) in the country.