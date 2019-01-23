Share:

ISLAMABAD – Smurfs FC thrashed Charcoal FC 4-1 in the final to claim the maiden Leisure Leagues Women’s Cup title here at High Velocity. The Women’s Cup was organised under the Leisure League in which eight teams including CLFC, CLFC Youth, Charcol FC, Summerf FC, Young Rising Star FC, Black Star FC, Comsats FC and Popo FC took part. The cup also saw special accolade go out to Smurfs FC’s star player Eshal Fayyaz, who scored 8 goals and Charcoal FC goalkeeper Momina Abid, who was adjudged the goalie of the cup. The closing ceremony was attended by former Pakistan women’s football team captain Sana Mehmood, KKAWF Chairwomen Christina Von Sperling Afridi and Safiya Awan (SOS Village), who added that sports is an important tool that for women empowerment and such initiatives are much needed in the Pakistan society. World Group Chairman Mehmood Trunkwala also echoed similar sentiments adding that Leisure Leagues is intent on bringing football throughout the country and is taking special initiatives like the women’s cup to empower young women through sports.–Staff Reporter