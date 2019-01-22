Share:

CHINIOT-State land worth millions of rupees evacuated from illegal occupants. Chiniot Deputy Commissioner Aman Anwar Qidwai told the media men that some 4,619 kanals of state land worth Rs1.2 billion have been regained by the district administration belonging to various departments.

Giving details, he said that 26 kanals of Health Department land worth Rs6 million; MC Chiniot 6 kanals land worth Rs11 million; District Council 133 kanals land worth Rs180 million; Assistant Commissioner Lalian 1,320 kanals land worth Rs73 million; AC Bhowana 955 kanal land worth Rs122 million; AC Chiniot 2,176 kanals land worth Rs785 million; and Housing Department 3 kanal land worth Rs31 million was recovered from land grabbers.

“All the departments have been directed to continue operation against land grabbers till the last inch of state land is evacuated from their illegal occupation. Moreover, the departments have also been directed to put boards on these evacuated properties displaying the department and measurement of land visibly so that no one could dare to occupy it again,” the DC added.