LAHORE - Pakistan equities closed on a positive note Tuesday with benchmark KSE 100-index gaining 358 points to close at 39,902 points, up 0.9 percent.

Market remained positive throughout the trading session as experts believe attractive valuations stirred value hunting. Buying interest was seen in financials, where HBL (+2.6 percent), MCB (+1.1 percent), BAHL (+2.8 percent), BAFL (+1.0 percent) and UBL (+1.8 percent) closed in the green zone. From the energy sector, POL (+0.4 percent) declared its 1HFY19 result, where the company posted an EPS of Rs27.79 and a cash payout of Rs20 per share. Cement sector recouped from previous day's selling as DGKC (+2.7 percent), MLCF (+2.6 percent), PIOC (+1.6 percent), FCCL (+1.2 percent) and LUCK (+0.7 percent) were the major movers of the mentioned sector.

Total volume was recorded at 137mn shares, up 10 percent from the last session. TRG (+5 percent), FFL (+4.3 percent) and KEL (+0.9 percent) led the volumes with more than 31m shares changing hands. Moving forward, experts recommend investors to track news flows with respect to the reform package.