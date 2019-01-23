Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amir Allahwala, a representative of Pakistan Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, on Tuesday told a Senate panel that manufacturing of Suzuki’s Mehran car will come to an end within the next two months.

He was briefing the Senate’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production. The meeting was presided over by Senator Ahmed Khan.

Allahwala said most parts of the vehicle including engines are being made in Pakistan.

He told the committee nine automotive manufactures were bringing investment of $1.50 billion to Pakistan.

He said 2.4 million people were associated with the automotive manufacturing industry in the country.

Amir Allahwala informed the committee that 96 percent of motorcycles are being made in Pakistan.

He said the country is exporting motorbikes to Afghanistan while cars are also being exported to Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The committee was also informed about the number of cars being imported by Pakistan which stands at 75000. The Senate committee has sought details of the vehicles being imported by the country.