LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Tuesday said that his department had postponed the talent-hunt programme for the time being in the wake of Sahiwal tragedy.

“Sahiwal tragedy has shaken the entire nation. But the government is standing beside the affected family in their time of trial”, he observed while chairing a meeting here.

He said that government will not shelve the JIT report like the previous government and culprits will be awarded stern punishment. “We will award such punishment to the nominated accused after which no police official will dare to play with the life and property of the common man,” he remarked. The minister said that new talent hunt program with the name of “Voice of Punjab” is being launched, but it has been postponed for the time being after Sahiwal tragedy. He said that new dates will be formally announced by the end of this month. Chohan further stated that this program was being launched to bring the voices of those unknown singers into limelight who could not get fame due to lack of opportunity. Fayyaz Chohan said that equal representation will be given to the singers of all regions of Punjab.