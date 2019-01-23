Share:

Islamabad - President United Nations General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions to UN in maintaining peace, stability and rehabilitation in conflict zones.

The visiting dignitary who called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on Tuesday also said that UN valued Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and efforts to resolve the regional issues.

ISPR in statement said that matters of mutual interest including regional security were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief of Army Staff thanked the UNGA president for her acknowledgment and contributions as part of the UN.

Pakistan has over 40 years of history with the UN peacekeeping and has participated in more than 44 missions over the years.

The UNGA president is on a 5-day visit to Pakistan, her maiden trip to an Asian country since she assumed office in September and also the first by a UNGA president in eight years.

Political commitment vital for world peace: Maria

APP adds: UNGA President Maria Fernanda Espinosa on Tuesday said the United Nations had no magic wand to quickly resolve the conflicts world over and stressed that political commitment of member states was more important to make global peace a reality.

The 193-member Assembly President was responding to a question as why the UN could not succeed in resolving the burning issues of Kashmir and Yemen, at a public talk on ‘Role and Relevance of UN in Contemporary World Order’, here at the Islamabad Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI).

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, who has over 20 years of multilateral experience in international negotiations, peace, security and human rights, said “the UN was not an organisation with some super powers”.

“Sometimes all the burden is put on the UN. In fact, the world body is a reflection of the complexities of crossroads and paradox of our times. We cannot do magic,” she said.

She said in the conflict-hit Yemen alone, some 80,000 children below the age of five died of hunger, regretting that national interests of member states sometimes overshadowed the UN’s fundamental interests.

“It hurts. The question is put on UN, but where are the actors of this conflict that need to sit together and find a solution. It should be understood that the UN has a facilitating and bridging role, which it is playing proactively,” she said.

Despite difficulties, she said the UN had seen positive developments in shape of agreements and ceasefire in Yemen that required immense commitment of all stakeholders.

The UNGA president reiterated her stance on Kashmir issue and said peaceful dialogue was important to find sustainable solution to every conflict.

When asked to comment on the UN’s ineffectiveness to fulfill its promise on Kashmir in 70 years, she said, “It is not about the UN’s promise but about the international commitment, and also the possibility of the actors to play a role.”

Espinosa, who is the first woman to become Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations in 2008, urged provision of opportunities to women and youth to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals’ Agenda 2030.

She lauded Pakistan’s contribution to global peace through its peacekeeping troops, stationed in different conflict-hit parts of the world, which she said “spoke well of the country’s commitment to multilateralism”.

She stressed that a global collective action was required to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change in countries including in Pakistan that was vulnerable to heavy monsoons, floods and droughts.