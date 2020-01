Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing societies here Wednesday. A team led Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya checked legal status of housing colonies. They included Bismillah Park at Jarranwala Road and Jalal Town on Aminpur Road.

Meanwhile, FDA staff cleared the roads after removing all types of encroachments around both sides of under construction Kashmir Bridge underpass on Canal Road.