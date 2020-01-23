Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd Wapda Amateur Golf Championship will tee off today (Thursday) here at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

Lahore Gymkhana Convener Golf Shaukat Javed said this during a press conference here at the Golf Club which was also attended and addressed by Advisor Sports Wapda Col (r) Asif Mehdi, DG Sports Wapda Raja Saqlain Zahoor, Tournament Director Shahid Javed Khan and Director Media Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed. Shaukat said that the registered amateurs with a handicap of 12 and below are eligible to participate in the event.

Col (r) Asif Mehdi said besides the top amateurs, eligible to participate are veterans (age above 70 years), senior amateur golf players (age above 55 years) and ladies. The veterans will compete over 9 holes on Jan 23, whereas seniors and ladies will compete over 36 holes, 18 holes on Jan 23 and 18 holes on Jan 24. The amateurs will compete over 54 holes, from Jan 24 to 26, 18 holes each day.

Explaining the contribution of Wapda to national sports, Col Asif said a total of 67 sports team of men and women are maintained by this national organization and its sportsmen are champions in 31 disciplines, 16 in women’s category and 15 in men’s category. And in the recently held KP National Games, Wapda won 148 gold medals and 100 silver.

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed said that the prominent participants in the event are Ghazanfar Mehmood (Wapda), Raja Muhammed Israr (Garden City), Ashiq Hussain (Multan), Ameer Khawaja (Sialkot), Rizwan Adam (Jhelum), Taimoor Khan, Inayatullah Yousafzai, Shehryar Ghaffar (Peshawar), Wazir Ali, Sardar Murad Khan, M Saqib, Fakhar Imam, Murad A Khan, Ahsan Khawaja, Zunair Aleem Khan and Mohsen Zafar.

Pervaiz also said that a national event of this size can only be held, once the sponsors willingly come forward to share the financial outlay required. Wapda has stepped forward to support this event and is a name that needs no introduction, as Wapda is an integral part of our lives. The playing arena is the par 72, excellent Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course layout, and for four rounds, it will be ‘the player versus the golf course’.