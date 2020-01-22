Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has thwarted an attempt of narcotics smuggling on GT Road by arresting two smugglers and seizing 142 kg narcotics, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

The detained smugglers have been identified as Nauman Ali Shah and Sikandar Hayyat of Islamabad, against whom a case was also registered, he said.

According to him, ANF HQ received information that smugglers could attempt to smuggle narcotics in two different vehicles via GT Road. He said acting on the information, ANF Special Investigation Cell and ANF Police Station Dina beefed up security at Mangla Morr near Sohawa.

He added the ANF teams stopped two suspicious vehicles and found 58.8kg Charas and 84kg Opium. He said ANF held two smugglers on the spot and also seized the vehicles. Later, the detained smugglers were shifted to ANF Police Station Dina where a case has been registered against them while further investigation was on, he said. DG ANF Maj Gen Arif Malik appreciated the efforts of ANF teams.