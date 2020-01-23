Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials accorded warm welcome to the visiting Bangladesh cricket team here at Allama Iqbal International Airport Wednesday night.

The PCB delegation with security team and personnel were present at the airport to welcome the visitors.

When they came out of the plane, they were presented with bouquets by PCB Director International Zakir Khan and from there, they were safely brought to a local hotel, where their stay has been arranged by the board.

When Bangladesh team entered the local hotel, the management and staff also warmly welcomed the guests and presented with bouquets. Most of the staff members shook hands with the Bangladeshi cricketers and also had selfies with them. They assured the guests of providing the best facilities throughout their stay there and said that it would be great honour for them to serve their guests in a trend-setting manner.

Bangladesh team will tour Pakistan in three legs and in the first phase, they are here to play three-match Twenty20 International series at historical Gaddafi Stadium, which is presenting the bridal look and all set to host all the three T20Is on January 24, 25 and 27.

After playing T20I series, Bangladesh team will return home and they will come again next month to play first Test in Rawalpindi from Feb 7 to 11 and then in the last phase, the visitors will come Pakistan again in April after the completion of PSL-5. They will first play one off ODI on April 3 at National Stadium Karachi and then play second Test at the same venue from April 5 to 9.

The successful tour of Bangladesh to Pakistan will help the country further convince other top playing cricketing nation to come and play full-fledged series here. Earlier, the successful tour of Sri Lankan team to Pakistan made way for Bangladesh, who were earlier reluctant to visit the host country but later during a meeting of the high-ups of both the boards, they reached to a consensus to come and play in Pakistan, thanks to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Waseem Khan, who successfully convinced the counterparts for the tour. It is hoped that in the similar way, they will succeed in convincing the officials of Australia and England cricket boards to visit Pakistan to play series here.