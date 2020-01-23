Share:

MULTAN - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Wednesday gave one lac rupees cash prize each to eighteen officials including eight gardeners for arranging a chrysanthemum exhibition at different parks of the city.

While speaking on a prize distribution ceremony here on Wednesday,DC Amir Khatak appreciated PHA workers for putting their efforts to make the city clean and green as per vision of PM Imran Khan. Vice chairman Iqbal Saifee, director admin Rubeena Kusar, Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Ahmad Raza and Shehzad Mehboob were present on the occasion.