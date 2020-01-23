Share:

Cellphones are of great use; they have made the life of the mankind more comfortable and entertaining. Due to them people have become close to one another, despite of being far. Though the cellphones have many benefits, they are also very bad for the mankind.

They have revolutionized the life of the people with many changes which have made the mankind mentally, physically and socially weak. Cellphones are beneficial if used when needed or required. But, the people are misusing them. They have left all their other relationships, activities and duties and are wasting their complete time on their cellphones.

Cellphones have highly affected the mind and the studies of the students. Parents give their children cellphones at an early age and make them a part of this complicated world for which their minds are not ready yet. Parents need not to give cellphones to their children at an early age if they wish them to perform well in their studies.

SANAM WAHID,

Turbat.